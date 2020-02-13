UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bans Physical Punishment In Schools

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:05 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) bans physical punishment in schools

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has banned physical punishment in schools.Court while issuing notice to parties concerned summoned reply from them in two weeks

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has banned physical punishment in schools.Court while issuing notice to parties concerned summoned reply from them in two weeks.IHC chief justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Singer Shehzad Roy against children physical punishment in schools.

Shehzad Roy counsel took stance that he is running two schools under Zindagi Trust and children are being tortured today too while some days ago Bilal Hussnain was tortured in a private school of Lahore.Chief justice remarked bill was also approved in National Assembly.Counsel said that legislation process is being delayed due to political issues.IHC while ordering to stop physical punishment of children in schools at Federal capital directed Ministry of interior to take steps for prevention of children punishment.Court adjourned the hearing till March 05.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice National Assembly Shehzad Roy March Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

OPPO – Proud Partner of Pakistan Super League 20 ..

15 minutes ago

LHC orders to release former MNA Jamshed Dasti in ..

17 minutes ago

Russia-Iraq Intergovernmental Commission Plans to ..

12 minutes ago

Overseas ministry resolves 6,735 complaints of exp ..

12 minutes ago

Private 'tanker mafia' fleecing residents of feder ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey: Industrial output rises 8.6% in December

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.