Islamabad High Court (IHC) bans physical punishment in schools

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has banned physical punishment in schools.Court while issuing notice to parties concerned summoned reply from them in two weeks.IHC chief justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Singer Shehzad Roy against children physical punishment in schools.

Shehzad Roy counsel took stance that he is running two schools under Zindagi Trust and children are being tortured today too while some days ago Bilal Hussnain was tortured in a private school of Lahore.Chief justice remarked bill was also approved in National Assembly.Counsel said that legislation process is being delayed due to political issues.IHC while ordering to stop physical punishment of children in schools at Federal capital directed Ministry of interior to take steps for prevention of children punishment.Court adjourned the hearing till March 05.