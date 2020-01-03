Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs federation to complete arguments on next hearing in petitions against PMDC dissolution, PMC formation

Islamabad High Court (IHC) while directing federation to complete arguments upon petitions filed against formation of Pakistan Medical Council and dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has adjourned the hearing till Jan 10

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) while directing federation to complete arguments upon petitions filed against formation of Pakistan Medical Council and dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has adjourned the hearing till Jan 10.

IHC justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani took up the case filed by former employees of PMDC for hearing on Friday.They had challenged the dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and formation of Pakistan Medical Council.During the course of hearing, counsels of PMC completed their arguments and additional attorney general Tariq Khokhar from federation started his arguments.Court while directing federation to complete arguments on next hearing adjourned the hearing till next Friday.