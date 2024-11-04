Islamabad High Court (IHC) Disposes Of Shibli Faraz's Plea
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition of Senator Shibli Faraz seeking provision of cases details against him
The court was told that six cases have been registered against the petitioner while no new case has been filed.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of Shibli Faraz. DSP Legal Sajid Cheema of Islamabad Police submitted a report before the court.
