ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition of Senator Shibli Faraz seeking provision of cases details against him.

The court was told that six cases have been registered against the petitioner while no new case has been filed.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of Shibli Faraz. DSP Legal Sajid Cheema of Islamabad Police submitted a report before the court.

After the police statement, the court disposed of the case.