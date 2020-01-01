The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in fake accounts case till January 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in fake accounts case till January 7.

The bail has earlier been granted against surety bonds worth five lac rupees.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing and stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Sharjeel Memon in such till January 7.

The counsel Shah Khawar advocate for Sharjeel Memon pleaded before the court that NAB was ordered by the court during the previous hearing to submit a para wise report in the matter which has not yet been submitted.

The NAB prosecutor responded that NAB will argue the case and will not submit a report.

Memon's Counsel pleaded that NAB has given a questionnaire to his client for submitting a written reply in the matter before January 10.

He said it would be better that NAB submitt a reply and complete report before the IHC so that facts may b figured that what allegations has been leveled against Memon. The court after listening both the parties extended the interim bail of Memon till January 7.