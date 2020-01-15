UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Gives 10 Days More To Government For Appointment Of 2 EC Members

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) gives 10 days more to government for appointment of 2 EC members

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given 10 days more time to government for appointment of 2 members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given 10 days more time to government for appointment of 2 members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).IHC took up the case pertaining to appointment of two members of ECP for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, legal advisor of National Assembly informed the court that a consensus has been developed upon the appointment of two members of EC.He further said that name of Chief Election Commissioner has been withdrawn; now government and opposition will give new Names.PML-N Counsel Jahangir Jadoon took the plea that we are trying.

We have gone along side each other with consensus on matter of extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa service tenure.

.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, "It is pleasant that parliament was not debased", sanctity of parliament and supremacy of the constitution is must ", people have enormous expectations from members Parliament".CJ further observed, "If matter comes in the court then people who elect Parliamentarians are debased".CJ remarked, "Parliament is supreme, if Parliament will become strong then Pakistan becomes strong".Several PML-N leaders including Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha has challenged the appointment of 2 members of EC.Court while giving 10 days more time to government for the appointment of ECP members adjourned the hearing till Jan 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa Islamabad High Court From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Ain Municipality commence AED119.3 mi ..

19 minutes ago

Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for u ..

3 minutes ago

Mohsin remembered on his 24th death anniversary

4 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after je ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC’s sustainability goals highlighted at Abu ..

49 minutes ago

Israel starts exposing natural gas to Egypt

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.