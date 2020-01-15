Islamabad High Court (IHC) gives 10 days more to government for appointment of 2 EC members

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given 10 days more time to government for appointment of 2 members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given 10 days more time to government for appointment of 2 members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).IHC took up the case pertaining to appointment of two members of ECP for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, legal advisor of National Assembly informed the court that a consensus has been developed upon the appointment of two members of EC.He further said that name of Chief Election Commissioner has been withdrawn; now government and opposition will give new Names.PML-N Counsel Jahangir Jadoon took the plea that we are trying.

We have gone along side each other with consensus on matter of extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa service tenure.

.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, "It is pleasant that parliament was not debased", sanctity of parliament and supremacy of the constitution is must ", people have enormous expectations from members Parliament".CJ further observed, "If matter comes in the court then people who elect Parliamentarians are debased".CJ remarked, "Parliament is supreme, if Parliament will become strong then Pakistan becomes strong".Several PML-N leaders including Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha has challenged the appointment of 2 members of EC.Court while giving 10 days more time to government for the appointment of ECP members adjourned the hearing till Jan 27.