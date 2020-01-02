Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues contempt of court notice to DG FIA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issuing contempt of court notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia has directed for a reply in a petition seeking initiation contempt of court proceedings against him and other officials for alleged harassment of the petitioner despite a court order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issuing contempt of court notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia has directed for a reply in a petition seeking initiation contempt of court proceedings against him and other officials for alleged harassment of the petitioner despite a court order.

The petitioner Advocate Jahangir Jadoon stated before the court of IHC chief justice Athar Minallah that FIA had been harassing him despite a court order restraining the agency from causing any harassment.

Justice Athar Minallah directed Wajid Zia to justify why the court orders had not been implemented and sought comments on the petition before the next date of hearing.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

The court has also summoned FIA Assistant Director Ijaz Shaikh, who is investigating a case pertaining to the purported video of former accountability judge Arshad Malik, to appear in person on the next hearing.