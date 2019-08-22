UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Orders To Repatriate Judge Arshad Malik

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered to repatriate former judge of Accountability Court-II Arshad Malik to Lahore High Court (LHC) so that a disciplinary action could be initiated against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered to repatriate former judge of Accountability Court-II Arshad Malik to Lahore High Court (LHC) so that a disciplinary action could be initiated against him.

The notification, issued by Acting Registrar IHC stated that Arshad Malik in his press release dated July 7, and affidavit, had admitted the acts of misconduct and violation of code of conduct.

It warranted the initiation of disciplinary action against him. Therefore, IHC's chief justice has ordered to place the said judge under suspension, repatriatingto his parent department, Lahore High Court (LHC).

It may be mentioned here that the former accountability court judge had been suspended by IHC after surfacing his video-gate scandal.

