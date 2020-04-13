The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on a petition seeking provision of vehicles by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC)

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by Registrar PM&DC Dr.

Hafeezuddin pertaining to the above matter.

During the course of proceeding, the bench asked the petitioner that he was performing his duty with how many other employees to this the registrar said that he had engaged 44 staff members in council.

The registrar said that the council was not being provided government vehicles by the ministry to run the day to day affairs. The court sought reply from the ministry till April 16.