Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report from CoIoED regarding missing person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought a detailed report from Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIoED) within one month regarding missing of a citizen.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a citizen Imran Khan.

Registrar CoIoED Khalid Naseem and representative from Defense Ministry Khalid Bhatti appeared before the court.

During outset of hearing, Khalid Bhatti apprised the bench that missing person was not in custody of any institution under the ministry of defense.

However, the petition stated that the law enforcement agencies had not made sufficient measures to recover the disappeared person.

The court sought detailed reply from CoIoED within one month and adjourned hearing of the case.