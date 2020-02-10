UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Report From CoIoED Regarding Missing Person

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report from CoIoED regarding missing person

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought a detailed report from Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIoED) within one month regarding missing of a citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought a detailed report from Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIoED) within one month regarding missing of a citizen.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a citizen Imran Khan.

Registrar CoIoED Khalid Naseem and representative from Defense Ministry Khalid Bhatti appeared before the court.

During outset of hearing, Khalid Bhatti apprised the bench that missing person was not in custody of any institution under the ministry of defense.

However, the petition stated that the law enforcement agencies had not made sufficient measures to recover the disappeared person.

The court sought detailed reply from CoIoED within one month and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, NAMA call for businesses to fost ..

16 minutes ago

Iran Hopes E3 States to Honor JCPOA Obligations - ..

7 minutes ago

Seven Arrested as Turkish Security Forces Foil Ter ..

7 minutes ago

Situation in Libya Becoming Global Threat Due to F ..

7 minutes ago

NAB summons PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in JV Opal ..

20 minutes ago

Beijing Praises Russia for Support in Fighting Cor ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.