Islamabad High Court (IHC) Verdict Stopping Special Court From Announcing Musharraf High Treason Case Decision Challenged In SC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Verdict stopping special court from announcing Musharraf high treason case decision challenged in SC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision for stopping Special Court from announcing decision in Pervez Musharraf high treason case has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision for stopping Special Court from announcing decision in Pervez Musharraf high treason case has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC).The petition was filed by advocate Taufiq Asif making federation, interior ministry, Pervez Musharraf and special court respondents;The petitioner has taken the plea in his petition that Musharraf high treason case complaint was sent by interior ministry.

Interior minister Ijaz Shah has remained close aide of Pervez Musharraf. Interior minister is using different tactics to prolong the high treason case trial.The petitioner has prayed the SC to set aside IHC decision.It is pertinent to mention here that Capt (Retd) Anwar Mansoor, a lawyer from former legal team of Pervez Musharraf is attorney general at present and the second advocate Farogh Nasim is law minister.

