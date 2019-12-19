UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Withdraws Contempt Of Court Notice Against IHC Bar Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:16 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) withdraws contempt of court notice against IHC bar secretary

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has withdrawn show cause notice of contempt of court against secretary IHC bar Umair Baloch

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has withdrawn show cause notice of contempt of court against secretary IHC bar Umair Baloch.IHC withdrew notice upon appearance of Umair Baloch and other bar members before the court.Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the contempt of court notice against Bar Secretary Umair Baloch for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Secretary IHC bar Umair Baloch and other members of bar appeared before the court.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, " This court does not believe in giving sentence over contempt of court, I too issued show cause notice with a lot of sorrow, if bar will be strong then bench is strong.

CJ while addressing members of bar remarked, "Yesterday you had come and when one realizes , it is enough".CJ further observed, "I believe that this bar will protect the independence of judiciary".Only a strong bar holds us accountable , CJ remarked.Bar members said that we too have appeared before court in your respect.IHC has withdrawn contempt of court notice against secretary IHC bar Umair Baloch upon appearance of him and other bar members before court.

