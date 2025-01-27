Open Menu

Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (HCJA) Elects Its New Body

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (HCJA) elects its new body

The Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (HCJA) on Monday elected unopposed its new office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (HCJA) on Monday elected unopposed its new office bearers.

In the annual elections of the association, Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry was elected as the President IHCJA and Raja Shahzad for the post of Secretary.

Chairman Election Committee Sagheer Chaudhry, Members Aamir Saeed Abbasi and Sohail Rashid announced the newly elected office bearers.

On this occasion, President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Riasat Ali Azad, Secretary Shafqat Abbas Tarar and others were also present. According to the notification issued by the Election Committee, all the office bearers were elected unopposed.

Other office bearers who are elected include, Bilal Sheikh from ptv Senior Vice President, Rauf Bazmi from 365 news Vice President, Farah Mah Jabeen from Hum News as Finance Secretary, Aun Raza from Sach tv as Information Secretary, Tahir Naseer from Dawn News Joint Secretary, Ambreen Ali from News One Joint Secretary Female, Owais Yousafzai of Geo News, Saqib Bashir of 92 News, Asad Malik of Dawn Daily, Hasher Warraich of 24 News, and Farrukh Ijaz of ARY News were also declared successful for the governing body members.

Meanwhile, Adil Aziz Qazi, Aleem Abbasi, Qamar Sabzwari of Islamabad Bar Council, President of IHCBA Riasat Ali Azad, Secretary Shafqat Abbas Tarar, President of Islamabad District Bar Association Chaudhry Naeem Gujjar and others congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed their best wishes.

Recent Stories

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

11 minutes ago
 DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

26 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agricu ..

Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation

56 seconds ago
 Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractu ..

Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa

57 seconds ago
 DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwand ..

DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France

59 seconds ago
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

5 minutes ago
 DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old ..

DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots

1 minute ago
 Human trafficker held

Human trafficker held

5 minutes ago
 Cold forecast for Lahore

Cold forecast for Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation gears up

Anti-encroachment operation gears up

5 minutes ago
 PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochista ..

PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan