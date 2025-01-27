Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (HCJA) elects its new body

The Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (HCJA) on Monday elected unopposed its new office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (HCJA) on Monday elected unopposed its new office bearers.

In the annual elections of the association, Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry was elected as the President IHCJA and Raja Shahzad for the post of Secretary.

Chairman Election Committee Sagheer Chaudhry, Members Aamir Saeed Abbasi and Sohail Rashid announced the newly elected office bearers.

On this occasion, President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Riasat Ali Azad, Secretary Shafqat Abbas Tarar and others were also present. According to the notification issued by the Election Committee, all the office bearers were elected unopposed.

Other office bearers who are elected include, Bilal Sheikh from ptv Senior Vice President, Rauf Bazmi from 365 news Vice President, Farah Mah Jabeen from Hum News as Finance Secretary, Aun Raza from Sach tv as Information Secretary, Tahir Naseer from Dawn News Joint Secretary, Ambreen Ali from News One Joint Secretary Female, Owais Yousafzai of Geo News, Saqib Bashir of 92 News, Asad Malik of Dawn Daily, Hasher Warraich of 24 News, and Farrukh Ijaz of ARY News were also declared successful for the governing body members.

Meanwhile, Adil Aziz Qazi, Aleem Abbasi, Qamar Sabzwari of Islamabad Bar Council, President of IHCBA Riasat Ali Azad, Secretary Shafqat Abbas Tarar, President of Islamabad District Bar Association Chaudhry Naeem Gujjar and others congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed their best wishes.