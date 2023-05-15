UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Workers Enter Red Zone As PDM Starts Protest Against SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2023 | 12:31 PM

Despite Section 144 being in effect in the federal capital, many protesters entered the Red Zone. The Islamabad police said that the situation remained peaceful as of 11:44am.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) started its protest today against the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the workers of Jamiat Ulam-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) entered the red zone to be part of it.

The protest, scheduled to take place between 1pm to 2pm, is made up of JUI-F workers and supporters.

The JUI-F workers reached as per the schedule for sit-in outside the Supreme Court to record their protest. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had earlier announced a sit-in protest outside the top court, accusing the judiciary of providing "blanket relief" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced the sit-in protest against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for facilitating Khan.

The government, however, tried to convince Maulana Fazlur Rehman to change the venue of the protest, saying that controlling the protesters could be difficult in Red Zone.

Attempts to reach a compromise between JUI-F and authorities over the location of the protest failed, with sources confirming that talks have ended.

