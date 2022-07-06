' Kashmiris will accomplish their martyrs' mission at all costs' : APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Nayeem Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that the Kashmiris would continue the mission of martyrs Kashmiri leaders till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the two leaders paid glowing tributes to popular Kashmiri leader, Burhan Wani, the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and other martyrs of ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

APHC Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, eulogized the ultimate sacrifice of Burhan Wani and his two associates for the Kashmir cause on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.

He said Burhan Wani was a role model for the Kashmiri youth. He urged the Kashmiri people to observe the July 8, the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani, as the day of reaffirmation of carrying forward the freedom struggle.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah said the unprecedented sacrifices of the martyrs have remained a guiding light for the Kashmiri people in their ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He said the Kashmiri people would never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

APHC vice chairman said that killings, arrests, detentions, use of force and other Indian brutalities could not suppress the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom and they would continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in his massage from Tihal Jail urged the Kashmiri people to observe the Martyrs' Week to remember and recall the supreme sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs and reaffirm their resolve to continue their struggle for right to self-determination.

Recalling Burhan Wani's role in the ongoing struggle he said, "We owe a debt of gratitude to our brave sons of the soil who laid down their precious lives for the noble cause of freedom from India's illegal occupation. It is because of the martyrs' sacrifices that Kashmir has become the focus of attention at the global level. "We are proud of our youth who have always been at the forefront of resistance struggle. The martyrs are the pride of Kashmiri nation", he said.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the martyrs of July 13, the APHC leader said that the tragic day (July 13) was an important milestone in the history of Kashmiris' resistance against oppressors. He said that Kashmiris' struggle for the emancipation was filled with the tales of bravery and courage.

Condemning the surge in Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Nayeem Khan said despite using all brutal means of oppression and suppression, the successive Indian governments have miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and their urge for freedom.

Denouncing India's imperialistic designs in the region, Nayeem Khan said it was incumbent upon the world community particularly the United Nations to hold the Indian government accountable of war crimes its troops were committing against innocent people of IIOJK.

Highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails, he appealed the world human rights bodies to visit Tihar and other Indian jails where Kashmiri prisoners have been kept in miserable conditions.

The APHC leader also thanked the Chinese government for taking a bold stance on Indian government's plan of holding G20 conference in IIOJK. He said that Kashmiris owe a debt of gratitude to China for supporting their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.