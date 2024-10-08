Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan Reiterates Resolve To Eliminate Encroachment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday reiterated their resolve to eradicate encroachment urging public representatives to join hands for achieving the objective.

He was chairing a meeting in Abbottabad that was attended by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA Ali Asghar Khan, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan, Secretary Regional Municipal Officer Waheed-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Afzal and Tehsil Chairmen of Abbottabad, Lower Tanawal, Lora and Havelian.

The minister emphasized that all properties under Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) should be rented and leased at market rates directing TMAs to improve performance and enhance their revenues.

On the occasion, concerned officials of Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal, and Lora municipal administrations briefed the minister about departments' performances, expenditures, revenues, and property-related matters.

Arshad Ayub Khan highlighted that the provincial government is introducing a new leasing and rental policy for TMA properties to benefit the public and institutions. He directed TMAs to ensure that no construction is allowed without proper approval of the building plans and instructed them to immediately submit reports of any unauthorized constructions.

He also ordered the lease and rent of Jinnah Plaza, Abbottabad according to market rates and sought detailed reports of TMA properties involved in ongoing court cases.

Later, he visited the Abbottabad Township and directed improvements in development. He also announced a grant of 10 million rupees for enhancement of roads to provide better facilities to residents of the area.

