Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister For Livestock, Fisheries, And Cooperatives, Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai Pays Surprise Visit To Livestock Store

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives, Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai, paid a surprise visit to a government livestock store on Warsak Road here on Thursday to inspect the availability of medicines and vaccines for cattle in merged districts.

During the visit, he reviewed the quantity, distribution mechanisms and quality standards of the supplies.

Addressing the store’s staff and relevant officials, the Provincial minister emphasized ensuring transparency and merit at all stages of procurement and distribution of medicines and vaccines. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against negligence, corruption or compromises on quality.

Highlighting the storage process for imported vaccines used in artificial insemination, the Provincial minister Fazal Hakeem stressed the need to maintain appropriate temperature controls and ensure timely, transparent distribution to livestock farmers.

He stated, “The livestock sector plays a vital role in the province’s economy. Millions of rural families depend on it for their livelihoods.”

Provincial government is prioritizing the development of this sector, improving animal health and breeding, as it is key to ensuring food security and boosting exports.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that the import of advanced artificial insemination vaccines had led to an increase in high-quality cattle and buffalo breeds, significantly improving milk production.

During the visit Director Livestock Dr Waheedullah Wazir and Project Director Dr Sajjad Wazir were present.

