kinnow Price issue goes into Parliament'

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) : The Calling attention notice has been served by the Parliamentarians before National Assembly (NA) of Pakistan on kinnow rate for farmers and seek clarification from Minister of National Food and Security Govt of Pakistan.The notice stated would like to draw the attention of the Minister for National Food and Security towards the problems faced by citrus (kinnow) growers in the country.The Citrus Exporters Association (PFVA) have reduced the price of Rs 250 per mound as compared to last year price Rs 850 to 600 which is great concern for the million of kinnow growers in the country."It is serious matter which warrant appropriate response from the Minister on the floor of the house immediately"; NA members added.In reply of Parliamentary Secretary for National food and Security Amir Sultan replied to house that Federal Government will take up the issue of citrus (kinnow) prices and other problems of farmers with the Punjab Government, said at floor of the house in National Assembly.

"Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he replied that agriculture sector was a devolved subject and the prices for commodities were set in provinces.Amir Sultan said, "We have written a letter to the provincial government and the matter of kinnow growers will be taken up and then the issue will be discussed with the movers of the motion".On this move, FPCCI Former Chairman on Horticulture Exports and Secretary General Businessmen Panel, Ahmad Jawad viewed it is a rightly decision of the Parliamentarians to take up the important matter in the National Assembly because right now kinnow belt in Punjab emerged as a Industry for kinnow exports, if we don't offer appropriate rates to farmers this year then ultimately kinnow exports may suffer which will be commence on December 1st.

"Now let see how Punjab Government would respond".