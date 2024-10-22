KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates BRT Pabbi Route

KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the new Pabbi Route of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system here on Tuesday at Chamkani BRT Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the new Pabbi Route of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system here on Tuesday at Chamkani BRT Station.

A large number of the senior officials, including the Secretary of Transport, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) TransPeshawar and the Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) were also pres.ent on the occasion

The newly launched Pabbi route connects Pabbi Bazaar to Sardar Garhi BRT Station, spanning a total of 16 kilometers. The route includes 13 stops: Pabbi Terminal, Pabbi Bazaar, Kajhoor Stop, Pabbi Railway Station, Girls Degree College, WAPDA Town, Taru Jabba, Tarnab Farm, Kala Mandi, Jhagra, Shahad Market, Chamkani, and Sardar Garhi.

According to the TransPeshawar spokesperson, the route will operate from 6:30 AM to 7:00 PM, with buses running every 20 minutes providing travel facility to an estimated 4,000 passengers daily.

The one-way travel time for the route is approximately 33 minutes.

The spokesperson further stated that with the inauguration of the Pabbi route, the total number of BRT routes has increased to 18, expanding the network's reach and providing enhanced convenience to passengers.

Since its launch on August 13, 2020, BRT Peshawar has transformed public transport in the city. Currently, 244 buses operate across 17 routes, serving around 300,000 passengers daily. To date, BRT Peshawar has carried over 280 million passengers.

The Pabbi route is another critical addition to the BRT network, which already serves key areas such as GT Road, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, Hayatabad, Regi/DHA, and the Southern Ring Road, further strengthening Peshawar’s public transport infrastructure.