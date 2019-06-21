UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Demands Elimination Of CD/RD

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:13 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands elimination of CD/RD

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to lay foundation of "Industrial Revolution" by abolishing customs/regulatory duty/additional duty on around 2800 tariff lines for raw materials

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to lay foundation of "Industrial Revolution" by abolishing customs/regulatory duty/additional duty on around 2800 tariff lines for raw materials.The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that manufacturing sector is most important cause of economic growth and it should be energized through supportive measures."Manufacturing is the path to development, creates jobs and much-needed revenue/foreign exchange for the state", the LCCI President added.He said that high cost of doing business is the major reason of below the par growth of manufacturing sector and exports of the country.

He said that finest quality of Pakistani goods impress the international buyers but Chinese, Indian, Bangladeshi and products of various other countries get the benefit of low input cost.

The LCCI President said that there are around 2800 tariff lines of raw materials.

Although the Government has exempted Custom Duty (CD) on more than 1650 raw materials/industrial inputs in the Federal Budget 2019-20 on demand of the LCCI, there are some major raw material lines that are not included in this list.

He said that another review is needed in this regard so that around 1200 more raw material lines can be included in the list for duty exemption. This would enhance the competitiveness of our local Industry and enable it to compete with smuggling, under invoicing and mitigate the effects of low tariff FTAs.

Furthermore, it will help Government eliminate many SROs and close many doors of corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Exchange Exports Business China Budget Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

1 minute ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

1 minute ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

2 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

9 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

6 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.