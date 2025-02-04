Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood reviews preparations for Horse & Cattle Show

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Horse and Cattle Show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Horse and Cattle Show.

The meeting focused on key aspects, including parking arrangements and traffic management plans, to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The meeting also included briefings from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and traffic officers.

During the meeting, Additional DG PHA, Zeeshan Ranjha, provided an update on the arrangements for the Horse and Cattle Show programs under the PHA. He confirmed that the opening ceremony of the show will take place on February 9 at the Fortress Stadium, with various other events being held at Greater Iqbal Park, Jilani Park-Polo Ground, and Bagh-e-Jinnah. Additionally, teams from more than 10 countries will participate in events like Neza Bazi (traditional spear fighting) and archery. He mentioned that a full-dress rehearsal will be conducted at the Fortress Stadium, during which final arrangements will be reviewed.

Traffic police officers also briefed the meeting, outlining the traffic management plans. They assured that the traffic department is preparing a detailed plan in line with the Horse and Cattle Show schedule to ensure smooth traffic flow during the events.

The Commissioner directed the district administration to set up a control room at Fortress Stadium for coordination during the events. He emphasized the importance of organizing municipal and security arrangements for each event and directed that a clear traffic management and parking plan be developed and advertised for public convenience.

The meeting was attended by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, DG LDA Tahir Farooq, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional DG PHA Zeeshan Ranjha, SSP Security Abdul Wahab, CEO LWMC Babar Sahabuddin, along with officers from WASA, Rescue 1122, traffic police, and other relevant departments.