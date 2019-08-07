Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notice to federation for Sept 25 on plea to ban TikTok

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to federation and others for September 25 on a petition seeking a ban on TikTok, an Android-based social media video application.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Mubeen issued notices on a petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar.

During the proceedings, the petitioner-counsel submitted that TikTok was a great mischief of modern times and it was destroying the youth and promoting immoral activities.

He submitted that the video application had been causing negative social impacts, wastage of time, energy, money and nudity whereas it was also a source of harassment and blackmailing.

He submitted that the application had been banned in Bangladesh and Malaysia for its pornography and inappropriate content and its use for mocking people.

The counsel pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to impose a complete ban on TikTok in Pakistan for degrading culture and encouraging pornography.

He also sought a direction for the law ministry to initiate measures for a legislation aimed at protecting online privacy of children, besides directions to the Pemra for ensuring that videos made on TikTok were not broadcast on television channels.

The court after hearing initial arguments issued notices to the federation and other respondents for September 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that the video application was created by a Chinese company and introduced in overseas market the last year.