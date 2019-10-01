Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notice to NAB for Oct 14 on Maryam Nawaz bail plea

(@FahadShabbir)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for October 14 on a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for October 14 on a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest petition filed by the PML-N leader.

A counsel on behalf of Maryam Nawaz argued that the bureau arrested her client on August 8 in connection with Chaudhry Sugar Mills/money laundering case, though her family assets including CSM had been investigated by a joint investigation team in Panama leaks case already and the apex court, had not directed the NAB to file any reference regarding the CSM or assets owned by Maryam Nawaz.

He further argued that the bureau could not investigate the matter untill Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan asked for it.

He submitted that the Bureau misused the National Accountability Ordinance to arrest her client, whereas, all allegations were baseless.

He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to Maryam Nawaz. He also requested for grant of interim bail to his client till final decision on the petition.

The court, after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the NAB authorities for October 14 and sought reply.

On September 25, an accountability court sent Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas to jail on judicial remand.

They remained on physical remand for 48 days since their arrest on August 8.

The NAB had accused Maryam Nawaz of committing money laundering through investments of heavy amounts being main shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM).