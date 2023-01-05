UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Stops ECP From Taking Coercive Measures Against Imran

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) stops ECP from taking coercive measures against Imran

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents for January 11 on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging a notice of the Commission on proceedings to remove him from party chairmanship after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents for January 11 on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging a notice of the Commission on proceedings to remove him from party chairmanship after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

The court also stopped the electoral watchdog from taking any coercive measures against Imran Khan in the matter, till the next date of hearing, besides seeking assistance from the attorney general of Pakistan.

The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing the petition filed by the PTI chairman.

Barrister Ali Zafar represented Imran Khan before the court and argued that the ECP issued the impugned notice to Imran Khan on proceedings to remove him from party chairmanship whereas it did not have any powers to hold such proceedings.

However, the ECP's counsel raised an objection and pointed out that a full bench had been formed on such a matter.

At this stage, the court remarked that the petition had nothing to do with the matter and asked when Imran Khan resigned from his seat in the National Assembly.

Barrister Ali Zafar submitted that Imran Khan resigned from his seat in April 2022. He submitted that the NA speaker sent a reference to the ECP against Imran Khan over concealing assets, He submitted that the ECP gave a verdict on the reference and disqualified Imran Khan. "We adopted a stance before the ECP that it could not give such a verdict as only a court could do so", he added.

To a court query, Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the verdict had been challenged before the Islamabad High Court and it was still pending.

The ECP's counsel argued that the commission just decided the reference forwarded by the speaker. There is a provision in the Constitution for disqualification of any member and the matter was sent to the Commission for the purpose, he added.

The court, after hearing initial arguments of the parties, issued notices to the respondents for January 11 and stopped the ECP from taking any coercive measures against Imran Khan in the matter, till the next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Zafar January April Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih ..

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih Assalam on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPE ..

Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPEIC

10 minutes ago
 Modi turns IIOJ&K into prison; Chairperson of Pea ..

Modi turns IIOJ&K into prison; Chairperson of Peace and Cultural organization M ..

10 minutes ago
 CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App ..

CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App complaints

10 minutes ago
 Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan ..

Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan Made It Easier to Help Kyiv - ..

10 minutes ago
 Five policemen injured while defending polio team ..

Five policemen injured while defending polio team in Islamabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.