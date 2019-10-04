Lowering trade volume is injurious to national economy: Supreme Court (SC)

Supreme Court (SC) has ordered Punjab government to return bank guarantee to flour mills supplying atta besides extending facilities to business community

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has ordered Punjab government to return bank guarantee to flour mills supplying atta besides extending facilities to business community.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Mushir Alam took up the case for hearing Friday.Justice Mushir Alam remarked on one side it is said facilities will be provided to business community and on the other side difficulties are being created for them.The counsel for flour mills told the court bank guarantee was deposited in dollars.

State bank also confirmed the exchange of bank guarantee into local currency.

Director Food Punjab took the plea that flour mills could not satisfy food department.The court maintained unfortunately the exporters job is being hampered;..

The trade volume will go down if exports are affected. Lowering trade volume is injurious to national economy. The facilities should be provided to business community.The court while rejecting the appeal plea of Punjab government against the court's orders for returning the bank guarantee to flour mills owners has disposed of the matter.