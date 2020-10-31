UrduPoint.com
" Mahfooz Bachay, Roshan Mustaqbil" Campaign Launched

Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:05 PM



ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday started " Mahfooz Bachay, Roshan Mustaqbil" campaign to aware parents, children and civil society about the increasing number of children rape cases.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Division, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman addressing the inaugural session of the campaign said that in the last few years, the numbers of child rape cases were increasing.

He further said that to stop this heinous crime, this was time to aware parents, children, civil society and teachers about the menace adding "We have launched this drive in district Abbottabad and soon it would be spread in other districts of the division." Hazara police would get the cooperation of schools, colleges universities, madaris, civil society, transporters to make the campaign successful, the DIG said.

Qazi Jameel said that children were the future of the nation and it was our collective responsibility to provide them a congenial environment where they could flourish.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO), a committee had been formed comprising SP Investigation, police officer and physiologists to curb the menace, he added.

He said that in case of any such incident, the team would help the victim child and would meet the parents and to support the traumatized child.

The police also started a toll free number 1120 where any citizen cam contact and inform the police about the rape case.

In the inaugural ceremony, DPO Abbottabad Yasir Afridi, District education Officer (DEO) female Rehana Yasmeen, Physiologist, Dr. Sadaf Nazeer, SP headquarter Awais Sahfeeq, SP Investigation Ishtiaq Khan, female lawyers, female principals of the district were present.

