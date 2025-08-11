Open Menu

Member Of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Buttvisits UCs

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 07:33 PM

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Buttvisits UCs

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visited union councils Muzaffarpur and Adalat Garha

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visited union councils Muzaffarpur and Adalat Garha.

While reviewing drainage problems, encroachments and potholes on the roads, he directed departments concerned to take immediate steps. During the visit, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot, Malik Ijaz Ahmed, Resident Engineer Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) Shakir Ahmed, Sub Engineer Public Health, Chief Sanitary Officer Mustansar Khan and local officials of the District Council were also present.

Manshaullah Butt directed Municipal Corporation and District Council staff to ensure continuous cleaning of drains and sewerage lines so that rainwater can be drained quickly.

He ordered PICIIP officials to immediately open the closed sewage chambers in front of Zohra Memorial Hospital, and MC staff to repair and construct the chambers after de-silting.

Later, he inspected the under-construction flyover at Adalat Garha Phatak.

Expressing deep concern over the slow pace of the project, he said that this important project has been delayed for a year due to contractors and poor planning by the department. He directed authorities to take urgent steps for the timely completion of the project.

