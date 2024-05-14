- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa advocates cultivating barren lands to boost ag ..
Minister For Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa Advocates Cultivating Barren Lands To Boost Agricultural Production
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa, chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday to discuss the schemes of ADP, AIP, and PSDP for the financial year 2024-25
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa, chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday to discuss the schemes of ADP, AIP, and PSDP for the financial year 2024-25.
The minister received a detailed briefing on both new and ongoing schemes.
He directed the authorities concerned to cultivate barren lands to boost the province's agricultural production.
He stressed the importance of solarizing tube wells in agricultural lands and identifying suitable areas for saffron cultivation to enhance its production. Practical measures were also ordered to increase olive production.
The minister further instructed the relevant authorities to expedite work on ongoing projects and provide maximum facilities to landowners.
Recent Stories
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..
10 injured in different incidents
Man's body found from canal
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO3 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of problems3 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors3 minutes ago
-
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP3 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
10 injured in different incidents7 minutes ago
-
Man's body found from canal7 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments18 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation11 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
KP vaccination campaign aim to protect children under the age of two against perilous diseases: Arif ..11 minutes ago