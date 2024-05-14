Open Menu

Minister For Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa Advocates Cultivating Barren Lands To Boost Agricultural Production

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa advocates cultivating barren lands to boost agricultural production

Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa, chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday to discuss the schemes of ADP, AIP, and PSDP for the financial year 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa, chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday to discuss the schemes of ADP, AIP, and PSDP for the financial year 2024-25.

The minister received a detailed briefing on both new and ongoing schemes.

He directed the authorities concerned to cultivate barren lands to boost the province's agricultural production.

He stressed the importance of solarizing tube wells in agricultural lands and identifying suitable areas for saffron cultivation to enhance its production. Practical measures were also ordered to increase olive production.

The minister further instructed the relevant authorities to expedite work on ongoing projects and provide maximum facilities to landowners.

Related Topics

Agriculture

Recent Stories

First badge completes driving course at police dri ..

First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO

3 minutes ago
 PM reiterates desire to work with all political fo ..

PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..

3 minutes ago
 D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Att ..

D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors

3 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in ..

Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP

3 minutes ago
 Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from d ..

Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional office ..

Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..

7 minutes ago
 Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hun ..

Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..

7 minutes ago
 10 injured in different incidents

10 injured in different incidents

7 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

7 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, ..

Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..

18 minutes ago
 LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur ..

LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan