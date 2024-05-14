Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa advocates cultivating barren lands to boost agricultural production

Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa, chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday to discuss the schemes of ADP, AIP, and PSDP for the financial year 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwa, chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday to discuss the schemes of ADP, AIP, and PSDP for the financial year 2024-25.

The minister received a detailed briefing on both new and ongoing schemes.

He directed the authorities concerned to cultivate barren lands to boost the province's agricultural production.

He stressed the importance of solarizing tube wells in agricultural lands and identifying suitable areas for saffron cultivation to enhance its production. Practical measures were also ordered to increase olive production.

The minister further instructed the relevant authorities to expedite work on ongoing projects and provide maximum facilities to landowners.