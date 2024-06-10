- Home
Minister For Communication And Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth Visits Houses Of Special Children
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth visited the houses of special children in the Sargodha district, who made a portrait of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and presented it to her during an event organized in Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth visited the houses of special children in the Sargodha district, who made a portrait of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and presented it to her during an event organized in Lahore.
On the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister, the Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth visited their house along with the Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha. He handed over a one lakh cheque to each special student.
The Minister also thanked special students Abdul Rehman and Rimsha Sajjad, students of the Special Education school in Sargodha. The Punjab government has been focusing on the education of special children and will not leave them behind in the field of progress, he added.
