Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Urges PTI To Work For National Interest
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to work
for national interest and avoid attacking country’s security institutions in future.
PTI had found involved in May 9, riots and this practice must be stopped in future, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about dialogue with Opposition, he said, we have initiated dialogue process with PTI in the larger national interest. Despite political instability created by PTI leaders since 2018, we have successfully managed to reduce inflation, the minister said.
He said Pakistan’s economy is improving day by day due to continuous struggle of the incumbent government.
There must be political stability in the country so that the government could achieve economic and exports targets in a proper manner.
In reply to a question about foreign country intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs, he said, no one can dictate us on country’s defense affairs. Pakistan has full right to utilize all available resources for meeting defense requirement, he added.
Recent Stories
Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir Saleem Khosa2 minutes ago
-
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center2 minutes ago
-
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II9 minutes ago
-
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Air quality in Lahore remains hazardous2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to work for national interest2 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC for steps to recover Water Board's dues5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to alleviate poverty, flush out terrorism: Member National Assembly of Pakistan Musli ..1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt cracks down on pollution1 minute ago
-
AC visits Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items1 minute ago
-
PTI’s provincial government accused of suppressing opposition protests58 seconds ago