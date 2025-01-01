Open Menu

Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Urges PTI To Work For National Interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to work

for national interest and avoid attacking country’s security institutions in future.

PTI had found involved in May 9, riots and this practice must be stopped in future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about dialogue with Opposition, he said, we have initiated dialogue process with PTI in the larger national interest. Despite political instability created by PTI leaders since 2018, we have successfully managed to reduce inflation, the minister said.

He said Pakistan’s economy is improving day by day due to continuous struggle of the incumbent government.

There must be political stability in the country so that the government could achieve economic and exports targets in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about foreign country intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs, he said, no one can dictate us on country’s defense affairs. Pakistan has full right to utilize all available resources for meeting defense requirement, he added.

