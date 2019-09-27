Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood directs to pay special attention for awarding scholarships to FATA, Balochistan

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood says aim of awarding scholarship is to ensure that no one will lag behind in education due to financial restriction

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood says aim of awarding scholarship is to ensure that no one will lag behind in education due to financial restriction.Chairing the meeting of National Endowment Scholarship for Talent in Islamabad on Friday, he suggested bringing in The Nursing Scholarship Program to strengthen the Nursing profession through provision of financial assistance to talented nurses for Bachelor in Nursing and Master in nursing program.He advised to introduce the Fine Arts and Culture Scholarship Program and the amount of scholarship should be handsome enough to meet all incurring expenditures.

Shafqat Mahmood asked to focus on Intermediate Scholarship Program and to enhance the size of allocation for inter level students either boarders or non-boarders.He instructed to create a new category to deal the hardship cases.

This scholarship program will focus on orphans, special students, children of martyrs and affectees of any natural calamity.The Minister also directed to pay special attention for awarding scholarships to erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.