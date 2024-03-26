Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs meeting of NCL, PEPAC

Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday chaired a meeting of the National Construction Limited (NCL) and Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) at the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday chaired a meeting of the National Construction Limited (NCL) and Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) at the ministry.

During the meeting, Riaz Pirzada was apprised about the management and working of departments by the respective Heads of the Departments. Both departments shared their achievements and completed projects.

Riaz Pirzada appreciated the progress work done so far by both departments and said "we must support and utilize our own departments for different ongoing and future developmental projects of the ministry."

He directed to appoint regular Managing Director in NCL as soon as possible for smooth working of the department.

Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and Works and other senior officers of the ministry, NCL and PEPAC were also present during the meeting.