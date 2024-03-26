- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs meeting of NCL, PEPAC
Minister For Housing And Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Chairs Meeting Of NCL, PEPAC
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday chaired a meeting of the National Construction Limited (NCL) and Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) at the ministry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday chaired a meeting of the National Construction Limited (NCL) and Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) at the ministry.
During the meeting, Riaz Pirzada was apprised about the management and working of departments by the respective Heads of the Departments. Both departments shared their achievements and completed projects.
Riaz Pirzada appreciated the progress work done so far by both departments and said "we must support and utilize our own departments for different ongoing and future developmental projects of the ministry."
He directed to appoint regular Managing Director in NCL as soon as possible for smooth working of the department.
Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and Works and other senior officers of the ministry, NCL and PEPAC were also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know
Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years
Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over first meeting with D&SJ ..4 minutes ago
-
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Schemes4 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered4 minutes ago
-
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus4 minutes ago
-
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM4 minutes ago
-
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah4 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families17 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March11 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer arrested in injured condition11 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary education for orphans15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Nawabshah9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4th cabinet meeting9 minutes ago