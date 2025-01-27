Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:16 PM
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday congratulated the newly elected body of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday congratulated the newly elected body of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).
The law minister congratulated newly elected office bearers including President IHCJA Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, General Secretary Raja Shahzad Ali and others.
Azam Nazeer said that the journalism is the forth pillar of the country, adding that correct reporting not only bring truth on surface but it also facilitate the justice system.
He said that a strong coordination between judiciary and journalism could help in provision of justice to the oppressed individuals.
The law minister said that he hoped that the newly elected office bearers of IHCJA would play their role in strengthening the coordination with judiciary through truthful reporting for justice.
