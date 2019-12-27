Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) gets ready for Clean and Green Pakistan Index competitions

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started implementation on the working plan for Green & Clean Pakistan Index competitions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started implementation on the working plan for Green & Clean Pakistan Index competitions.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has given targets to the MWMC, Watere and Sewerage Agency (WASA), Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), Metropolitan Corporation, public health and local government departments and asked them to make planning in this regard.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar has assigned powers to deputy managers operations while manpower and machinery was provided to them.

The company administration has introduced reward and punishment system in the company.

Nasir Shahzad said that deputy managers would report about the absent staff, who would be suspended on the report. He said that all sector in-charges would be given motorcycles and added that the initiative would help improve cleanliness mechanism further.

He said that new trend of cleanliness would be set under Clean and Green Multan. The CEO MWMC said that making the champion a success was a target of the company. The champion has been launched in 12 cities of the province.