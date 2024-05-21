Open Menu

National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Expresses Condolences Over President Raisi's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM

National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expresses condolences over President Raisi's death

National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sadness and condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hussein Amir Abdollahian and other dignitaries in the tragic helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sadness and condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hussein Amir Abdollahian and other dignitaries in the tragic helicopter crash.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in a letter addressed to Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies with the people of Iran.

He said, "The news of this heartbreaking incident has deeply saddened the entire global community. Pakistan stands in solidarity with Iran during this period of immense grief. The loss of such eminent leaders is not only a tremendous loss for the people of Iran but also the entire Muslim Ummah."

Referring to the significant contributions of the deceased leaders, he said,"We mourn the departure of visionary leaders who dedicated their lives to the service of their country and the Muslim world.

Their loss is irreparable, and our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the Iranian nation as they navigate through this tragedy."

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while recalling the recent visit of late President Raisi to Pakistan, highlighted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

"His visit was a testament to our shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," he added.

As a mark of respect and in honouring the legacy of the late leaders, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called for reaffirming the commitment to advancing the cause of peace, unity, and cooperation among the Muslim nations.

"May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may Allah grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families and the Iranian nation during these testing times," he concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly World Iran Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit May Muslim Unity Foods Limited Sad Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appre ..

KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization

6 minutes ago
 Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve ..

Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, po ..

6 minutes ago
 DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review pe ..

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

6 minutes ago
 Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of I ..

Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President

6 minutes ago
 DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakista ..

DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students

6 minutes ago
 15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

6 minutes ago
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to ..

Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe

6 minutes ago
 Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily use ..

Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 CCP approves product supply agreement between Aram ..

CCP approves product supply agreement between Aramco, GO Petroleum

6 minutes ago
 Food department Manshera commences wheat procureme ..

Food department Manshera commences wheat procurement at 3900 rupees per 40 KG

6 minutes ago
 WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pa ..

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..

36 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) p ..

Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan