- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expresses condolences over President Raisi's death
National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Expresses Condolences Over President Raisi's Death
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM
National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sadness and condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hussein Amir Abdollahian and other dignitaries in the tragic helicopter crash
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sadness and condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hussein Amir Abdollahian and other dignitaries in the tragic helicopter crash.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in a letter addressed to Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies with the people of Iran.
He said, "The news of this heartbreaking incident has deeply saddened the entire global community. Pakistan stands in solidarity with Iran during this period of immense grief. The loss of such eminent leaders is not only a tremendous loss for the people of Iran but also the entire Muslim Ummah."
Referring to the significant contributions of the deceased leaders, he said,"We mourn the departure of visionary leaders who dedicated their lives to the service of their country and the Muslim world.
Their loss is irreparable, and our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the Iranian nation as they navigate through this tragedy."
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while recalling the recent visit of late President Raisi to Pakistan, highlighted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
"His visit was a testament to our shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," he added.
As a mark of respect and in honouring the legacy of the late leaders, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called for reaffirming the commitment to advancing the cause of peace, unity, and cooperation among the Muslim nations.
"May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may Allah grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families and the Iranian nation during these testing times," he concluded.
Recent Stories
KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization
Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, po ..
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance
Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President
DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students
15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan
CCP approves product supply agreement between Aramco, GO Petroleum
Food department Manshera commences wheat procurement at 3900 rupees per 40 KG
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization6 minutes ago
-
Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, poets6 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance6 minutes ago
-
Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President6 minutes ago
-
15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion33 minutes ago
-
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: Murad34 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session34 minutes ago
-
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism34 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case39 minutes ago
-
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit39 minutes ago
-
Muharrars of two police stations suspended39 minutes ago