National Highways Authority (NHA) starts repair of Tarnawa Bridge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of the Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan National Highways Authority (NHA) has started repairing of Tarnawa Bridge, which was damaged by a flash flood

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan National Highways Authority (NHA) has started repairing of Tarnawa Bridge, which was damaged by a flash flood.

According to the details, the pillars of Tarnawa Bridge were damaged by the recent heavy downpour and flash flood and become dangerous for vehicular traffic.

While taking notice of the complaints of the people of Khanpur Omer Ayub Khan directed NHA officials for the maintenance of the Tarnawa bridge, Chairman NHA immediately sent Director Khanzada Khan and Deputy Director Masood Khan those have surveyed the bridge and later the maintenance was started by the contractor.

Sajid Khan coordinator Federal Minister Omer Ayub Khan visited the Tarnawa bridge to review the reconstruction work, briefing on the occasion NHA officials said that the maintenance project would be completed within 10 days and would be reopened for all sorts of traffic.

People of Khanpur have thanked the federal minister for taking notice of the bridge and directing NHA for reconstruction.