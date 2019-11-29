UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Calls For Pursuing Ideals Of Allama Iqbal To Become Productive Citizens Of Society

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi calls for pursuing ideals of Allama Iqbal to become productive citizens of society

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has called for truly pursuing the ideals of great philosopher poet Allama Iqbal to become productive citizens of the society

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has called for truly pursuing the ideals of great philosopher poet Allama Iqbal to become productive citizens of the society.He was addressing a national conference in connection with the 142nd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal in Islamabad on Friday.The Naval Chief said that by following the message of Allama Iqbal we can tread the path of self-awareness.

