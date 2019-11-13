(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi undertook official visit of Qatar and held a special meeting with Qatari Prime Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi undertook official visit of Qatar and held a special meeting with Qatari Prime Minister.According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held separate meetings with the Armed Forces Chief of Staff and Commander Qatar Naval Forces.

The both exchanged views on matters of mutual interest besides bolstering bilateral maritime cooperation.Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy resolve to ensure peace in the region and he also visited different Naval installations in Qatar.Naval chief also visited Maritime warfare and training centre and academy.

Later he paid a visit to Al-Jazera media network based in Qatar and had an informal chat with executive director and other journalists.The Na val Chief during his visit highlighted Pakistan stance on Kashmir issue as well.