Pakistan Bar Council To Observe Black Day Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:46 PM

Pakistan Bar Council to observe black day today

Pakistan Bar Council has announced to observe black day today (Tuesday) during hearing of two cases in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against SC justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court Justice K K Agha

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Pakistan Bar Council has announced to observe black day today (Tuesday) during hearing of two cases in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against SC justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court Justice K K Agha.According to report, PBC reiterated upon lawyer's community that they should make sure their attendance in SC building during hearing of cases.PBC president Aman Ullah Kanrani has said to representatives of all Bar Councils and Bar Associations that when 5-member bench will take hearing of the case then all lawyers community should observe black day.He said that lawyers should wear black bands on arms as a protest and also hold black flags.He said that council didn't give any call of court strike due to vacations in SC, Sindh High Court, and Balochistan high court.

He said that lawyers should remain united and shouldn't allow anyone to spread turmoil in their lanes.It is vital to mention here that government has alleged the wife and children of justice Qazi Faiz Isa that they didn't declare the source of their purchased properties in foreign country therefore supreme judicial council should do investigation of the matter to find out that either these properties were purchased through money laundering or not?Government also alleged that Justice Qazi Faez Isa while concealing foreign properties of his wife and children violated income tax ordinance 2001, section 116(1) (B) and section 116(2).Justice was also alleged that although he declared foreign properties in 2018 but he didn't show their cost.

