Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) grants certification to 11 nonprofit organisations for human development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : The Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) has granted certification approval to 11 organisations which will help them become eligible to secure international grants and funds for relief efforts and human development in the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday by PCP Executive Director Shazia Amjad, it was said that a lot of local and international organisations were on a lookout for credible and transparent organisations to partner with and initiate relief activities in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

"The PCP has been connecting these donors with its certified organisations; hence providing them (donors) with an opportunity to dole out funds and grants for the relief efforts through PCP certified nonprofits in Pakistan," said Shazia.

The PCP panel in a recent online meeting granted approval for certification of 11 organisations including Foundation University Islamabad, Sanjh Pakistan Muzaffargarh, Fata Research Centre Islamabad, College of Youth Activism and Development Quetta, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, Institute of Cost and Management Accountant of Pakistan Karachi, Heart Saver Foundation Faisalabad, Okara Patient Welfare Association, Burhani Hospital Trust (BHT) Karachi, Marie Stopes Society Karachi and Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS) Lahore.

The PCP management has made elaborate arrangements to ensure swift evaluation of the applicant organisations and for this purpose it has allowed online submission of application and necessary documents by the organizations seeking certification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCP is the body approved by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for the certification of nonprofits in Pakistan.