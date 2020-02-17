UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seizes 800 Kg Hashish In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes 800 kg Hashish in Karachi

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) special mobile patrol seized 800 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish dumped in the desolate mountains some 35 kilometers away from main road - General area Chakoli near Pasni, Baloshistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) special mobile patrol seized 800 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish dumped in the desolate mountains some 35 kilometers away from main road - General area Chakoli near Pasni, Baloshistan.

This hidden consignment of Hashish was planned to be transported abroad using boats in coming days, said a spokesperson of the PCG on Monday.

The PCG also recovered 26,730 kilograms of betel nuts and arrested two accused, in another operation in Karachi at Super Highway, during checking of a LPG Gas Tanker, Approximate value of the betel nuts and drugs in international market is Rs 1,285.46 millions.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan LPG Mobile Drugs Fine Road Pasni Gas Market From Million

Recent Stories

KPT Chairman rejects media reports about gas leaka ..

18 seconds ago

MoHAP draws up &#039;Clinical Governance Strategy& ..

16 minutes ago

Malicious Fabrication More Dangerous than Coronavi ..

39 minutes ago

Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election result ..

27 minutes ago

Production of nitrogen fertilizer grew by 4.88%, p ..

27 minutes ago

Air quality improves after repeated polluted days

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.