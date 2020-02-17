Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seizes 800 Kg Hashish In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:59 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) special mobile patrol seized 800 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish dumped in the desolate mountains some 35 kilometers away from main road - General area Chakoli near Pasni, Baloshistan.
This hidden consignment of Hashish was planned to be transported abroad using boats in coming days, said a spokesperson of the PCG on Monday.
The PCG also recovered 26,730 kilograms of betel nuts and arrested two accused, in another operation in Karachi at Super Highway, during checking of a LPG Gas Tanker, Approximate value of the betel nuts and drugs in international market is Rs 1,285.46 millions.
Further investigations were underway.