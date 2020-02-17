Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes 800 kg Hashish in Karachi

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) special mobile patrol seized 800 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish dumped in the desolate mountains some 35 kilometers away from main road - General area Chakoli near Pasni, Baloshistan

This hidden consignment of Hashish was planned to be transported abroad using boats in coming days, said a spokesperson of the PCG on Monday.

The PCG also recovered 26,730 kilograms of betel nuts and arrested two accused, in another operation in Karachi at Super Highway, during checking of a LPG Gas Tanker, Approximate value of the betel nuts and drugs in international market is Rs 1,285.46 millions.

Further investigations were underway.