Pakistan Council For Research In Water Resources (PCRWR)asks Capital Development Authority (CDA) To Handover Two Sectors For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:51 PM

Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR)asks Capital Development Authority (CDA) to handover two sectors for provision of clean drinking water

:Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has written to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for handing over two sectors of federal capital to them for installation of filtration plants to provide clean drinking water facility to the citizens

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has written to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for handing over two sectors of Federal capital to them for installation of filtration plants to provide clean drinking water facility to the citizens.

This was stated by Chairman PCRWR, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf while talking to APP on Monday.

"PCRWR has decided to install its own filtration plants in two sectors of federal capital, if CDA agrees, to prevent the citizens from drinking contaminated or unsafe water causing serious health hazards", Dr. Ashraf said while talking to APP.

This facility can be extended later to all the sectors of federal capital depending on the success of this initiative.

"If we start drinking water of our own filtration plants, the problem of clean drinking water will be resolved to a large extent," he said.

PCRWR has the mandate to monitor the quality of drinking water and suggest possible measures for ensuring provision of safe drinking water to the citizens.

The chairman said provision of clean drinking water to the citizens is the prime responsibility of the state however, this task was shifted to the provinces after 18th amendment of the constitution.

"What PCRWR can do is to just educate the provinces of the possible initiatives and suggest remedies to resolve the issue of unsafe drinking water", he said.

