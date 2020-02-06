UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) To Chalk Out Roadmap For Furniture Sector To Boost Exports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:49 PM

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to chalk out roadmap for furniture sector to boost exports

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will thrash out issues facing the furniture industry besides developing a clear and comprehensive policy and frame an action plan to increase the export

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will thrash out issues facing the furniture industry besides developing a clear and comprehensive policy and frame an action plan to increase the export and boost the value-added segment of the furniture sector after deliberations with its stakeholders.PFC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq was a chief guest Thursday at a seminar on "PakistanFurniture Export 2020" while another prominent speaker was Almas Hyder, former LCCI President among the others.Mian Kashif addressing the participants on this occasion said that Pakistan needs policies to protect the furniture sector so that the industry can grow in the correct manner.

"Currently, we cannot compete with the Chinese market because of their prices, which is largely due to the availability of skilled labour," he added.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and advisor to PM Abdul Razak Dawood assured him of all possible support of the government in this regard and would provide due support and incentives to strengthen furniture sector in Pakistan.

He said there is dire need of providing fiscal support for skills training and up gradation of machines with a view to boost labour intensive furniture sector besides awarding industry status to this sector for boosting export.Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC), said good thing is that FIEDMC will establish a technical university in Punjab's Special economic zone, for which an accord has been signed with Fauji Foundation and a Chinese Tianjin University.

Moreover, four different courses will be started soon with the cooperation of TEVTA. He said FIEDMC will also develop a furniture city over150 acres of land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City to support Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises(SMEs) to compete the standard of international market besides boosting exports and attracting foreign investment for strengthening national economy.

