Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Grieves Death Of Journalist Javed Memon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:44 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over the demise of President of Press Club Sukkur, Javed Memon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over the demise of President of Press Club Sukkur, Javed Memon.

The PPP Chairman said that the Journalist Community had lost a dedicated Journalist.

He offered his condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

