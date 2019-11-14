Pakistan Railways revenue increases 9.96%: NA told

Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday informed the National Assembly that the revenue of Pakistan Railways has increased by 9.96% in the Financial Year 2018-19 as compared to corresponding period 2017-18

Responding to a supplementary question during Question Hour, he said the average per month income and expenditure of Pakistan Railways in the year 2018-2019 was Rs 4.542 billion and 7.274 billion respectively.

The deficit of Pakistan Railways, he said was decreased by Rs 4 billion during 2018-19 as compared to the last financial year (2017-18).

He said that at present, the maximum speed of the trains on mainline-I was 100 km/hour while on ML-2 and ML-3, train run at the speed of 80 km/h.

He said that under CPEC, ML-I would be upgraded after which the speed of passenger trains would be 160 km/hour.

Parliamentary Secretary for Pakistan Railways, Farrukh Habib informed the House said that Pakistan Railways had started 22 new passenger trains and increased average freight trains from eight to 13 trains per day.

The revenue targets were achieved, despite increase of Rs 4 billion in the expenditure on account of fuel prices as well as salary, he added.

He said that in the financial year 2019-20 up to October 2019, the revenue has increased to Rs 17.741 billion as compared to Rs 16.9 billion of corresponding period of 2018-19 against target of Rs. 16.5 billion.

Responding to another question, he said that rehabilitation work SIBI-KHOST Section track having length 132.50 Km was in progress. The project was being carried out under PSDP through M/s NLC and 95% work of rehabilitation of bridges, railway stations and short embankments had already been completed while laying of track was in progress.

He said that feasibility study of Rohri-Quetta-Taftan track was in progress by Consortium M/s Siayuan (China) and M/s Spectra Pvt Limited (Pakistan).

About the train accident tragedy, he appraised the House that 75 people died in the tragedy while 40 persons received injures.

He said that Pakistan railways had given Rs 1.5 million compensation to each dead while Rs 100,000 to 500,000 to each injured.

He said that about 46 bodies had been handed over to heirs while the remaining bodies would be handed over after their NDA tests.