Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema terms federal budget 2019-20 as balanced

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema said 10 per cent increase in salaries of government employees and decrease in ministers salaries were the bold steps of the government in the Federal budget 2019-20.

Terming the budget balanced he said welfare of people was the topmost priority of the government and all-out efforts would be made to facilitate the masses, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at Qasr-e-Sultan here on Wednesday.

Cheema said that the government would leave no stone unturned to put the economy on road to progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

