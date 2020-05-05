Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTCL) officials distribute ration among deserving families

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTCL) on Tuesday distributed food packages among deserving people affected by lockdown at a ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTCL) on Tuesday distributed food packages among deserving people affected by lockdown at a ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash was present on this occasion and acknowledged the efforts of PTCL for helping and distributing ration among deserving families and daily wagers due to lockdown after coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Emergency Response Unit has distributed ration among 2500 needy families effected by lockdown due to coronavirus.

He said the emergency unit would provide ration to daily wagers and poor people in current situation after coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency supply unit comprised NGO workers, social activists, political parties representatives and other local elders.

"We have compiled data of daily wagers in Kohat till date and soon we will provide them food rations during lockdown".

He urged people to stay home and observe social distancing, which could help fight coronavirus pandemic.

The adviser said donations being collected from local philanthropists to provide help to large number of families and cater needs of people affected by lockdown.