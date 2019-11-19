Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle recover Rs 4.126 mln from defaulter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces of Mardan Circle Tuesday recovered Rs 4.126 million from defaulters, removed 18 direct hooks and 37 meters due to nonpayment.

According to details, as many as Rs 3.

371 million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs 0.523 million from commercial consumers, Rs 0.01 million from Industrial consumers Rs 0.222 million from permanent defaulters.

Meanwhile, the task force removed 18 direct hooks and 37 meters due to nonpayment of dues. 11 tampered meters were replaced while 32 meters were shifted to poles.