Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (Pesco) issues power shutdown notice

Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (Pesco), Shaukat Afzal Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan-Chashma Circuit on 28th November from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m, resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 132 KV D I Khan Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (Pesco), Shaukat Afzal Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan-Chashma Circuit on 28th November from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m, resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 132 KV D I Khan Grid Station.

Similarly, he said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Right Bank Tarbela Grid Station on 28th November from 9 a.m to 12p.k, effecting consumers of 11 KV Topi, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, Maini, Kalabat and Mix 2 feeders.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 28th November from 9a.m to 3p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mir Sahib Khan, Latamber, Surdag, Bahadar Khel feeders will face inconveniences.