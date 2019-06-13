Peshawar High Court suspends appointment of K-P special advisors and assistants

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar High Court has issued orders of suspension of appointments of provincial special assistants and advisors of K-P government

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Peshawar High Court has issued orders of suspension of appointments of provincial special assistants and advisors of K-P government.A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Ikram Ullah and Justice Rooh-Ul-Amin took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing court ordered to suspend the appointment of Ajmal Wazir, Zia Bangash Abdul Kareem, Himayat Ullah and Kamran Bangash.It is vital to mention here that former deputy speaker Khushdil Khan had filed a writ petition against the appointment of K-P special assistants and advisors.

Petitioner took the plea that appointment of assistants is illegal while cabinet is complete.Provincial information minister Shaukat Yousufzai has said they will challenge this decision because constitution has empowered the government to appoint advisors and special assistants.

There is room for appointment of 5 advisors in the constitution while we appointed only three advisors.