UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Suspends Appointment Of K-P Special Advisors And Assistants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:57 PM

Peshawar High Court suspends appointment of K-P special advisors and assistants

Peshawar High Court has issued orders of suspension of appointments of provincial special assistants and advisors of K-P government

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Peshawar High Court has issued orders of suspension of appointments of provincial special assistants and advisors of K-P government.A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Ikram Ullah and Justice Rooh-Ul-Amin took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing court ordered to suspend the appointment of Ajmal Wazir, Zia Bangash Abdul Kareem, Himayat Ullah and Kamran Bangash.It is vital to mention here that former deputy speaker Khushdil Khan had filed a writ petition against the appointment of K-P special assistants and advisors.

Petitioner took the plea that appointment of assistants is illegal while cabinet is complete.Provincial information minister Shaukat Yousufzai has said they will challenge this decision because constitution has empowered the government to appoint advisors and special assistants.

There is room for appointment of 5 advisors in the constitution while we appointed only three advisors.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Information Minister Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued aft ..

10 minutes ago

Koepka, Woods chase history as US Open tees off at ..

10 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

10 minutes ago

NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Tra ..

13 minutes ago

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

16 minutes ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.