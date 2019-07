PM Imran Khan on one day visit to Lahore

PM Imran Khan will leave for Lahore on one day tour today ( Thursday).According to media reports PM Imran Khan will reach Lahore today on one day visit where PM will preside over a high level meeting in chief minister house

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) PM Imran Khan will leave for Lahore on one day tour today ( Thursday).According to media reports PM Imran Khan will reach Lahore today on one day visit where PM will preside over a high level meeting in chief minister house.Chief minister Usman Buzdar will brief PM on government performance and later PM will address Punjab cabinet.